Overloaded boat capsizes in TN river, 35 rescued, 3 missing

An overloaded boat ferrying 38 people returning from a temple festival capsized in a river in the district, but all barring three persons have been rescued, police said on Thursday. A search was on for the three missing persons, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the people, from different villages, including Kudikadu, were crossing the swollen Kollidam River in the boat after attending the festival at Melaraamanallur village. A total of 24 people managed to reach a sand dune in the river and were rescued by local people and Fire service personnel, police said.

Eleven others held on to the overturned boat and were rescued by local residents who knew swimming. All the 11 had been admitted to a nearby Primary Health Care centre, police said.

Three people were still missing, police said adding rescue operations were on to trace them. The boat overturned due to over weight, a fire service personnel said..

