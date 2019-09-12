1,092 vehicles undergo pollution test at DTC centres

The pollution under check (PUC) centres at Delhi Transport Corporation tested nearly 1100 private vehicles on Thursday for emission of pollutants, a senior DTC official said. The PUC centres at DTC bus depots and terminals were opened for private vehicles to undergo the emission tests in view of heavy rush at 940 other such centres across the city.

"A total of 1092 vehicles, including 992 two wheelers and 84 four wheelers underwent the PUC test at DTC centres on Thursday. The number of vehicles which passed the test was 1014 and those that failed it were 78," said DTC's chief general manager(public relations) Dr R S Minhas. On Wednesday, 701 private vehicles took the PUC tests at these centres, he said.

Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced that the PUC centres will be opened for private vehicles from 11 AM to 7 PM. The government is also inviting applications for opening more PUC centres in the city, he had said. According to an official, after the amended Motor Vehicles Act come into force on September 1, each day on an average 50,000 vehicles undergo the test for a certificate of meeting emission and pollution control norms now, against 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles visiting the test centres before the amended law, which hiked the penalty, came into force.

Around over four lakh vehicles had underwent the PUC tests at the 940 centres since September 1. The number of vehicles in the city is over 1.10 crore, out of which 70 lakh ply on the city roads. Non BS-IV compliant vehicles need to get a PUC certificate after every three months, while BS-IV standard ones require it every year.

