SI injured as sword hits him

A sub-inspector of police was injured on Tuesday when a sword, carried by a person taking part in a Muharram procession in West Bengal's Hooghly district accidentally hit him, a senior police officer said. Sub-inspector Rajiv Paul (45) of Chandannagar Police Station received an injury in the back of his neck when the sword slipped from the hand of a person taking part in Muharram procession in Chanandangar's Jhautala area and hit him, Chandannagar Police Commissioner, Humayan Kabir told PTI.

Nobody was arrested in connection with the incident, he said. "We have banned swords or any such weapons in Muharram processions. They somehow brought it by hiding ... Our officer required three stitches. He is doing fine. We are conducting an investigation and if someone is found guilty then strict action will be taken," Kabir said.

