Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL5 WB-CLASH-LEFT-LD POLICE Left activists, cops clash near West Bengal secretariat Howrah: Clashes broke out here on Friday between the police and the Left Front activists, who were marching towards the state secretariat, demanding employment for the youth.

CAL4 WB-PUJA-SHAH Shah requested to inaugurate city Durga Puja, TMC blames BJP of politicising the festival Kolkata: Amidst accusations by the ruling Trinamool Congress that BJP is politicising Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival which is less than a month away, a city Puja committee has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate their puja this year. CCM1 BIZ-TEA Tea Board chairman bats for domestic certification Kolkata: Tea Board chairman P K Bezbaruah has said Indian producers should rely more on homegrown certification of tea like `trustea' and not on overseas agencies.

LGC1 MZ-COURT-IMPRISONMENT Mizoram man sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug peddling Aizawl: A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has convicted a 19-year-old man for drug peddling and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, state officials said on Friday. LGC4 WB-HC-RAJEEV KUMAR Saradha scam: Cal HC vacates order granting protection from arrest to ex-top cop Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

ERG2 BH-MAOIST Maoists kill colleague on suspicion of being police informer Munger: Members of a Maoist outfit have killed a colleague suspecting him to be a police informer in Munger district of Bihar, police said on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)