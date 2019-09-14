'James Bond 007' criminal arrested in Delhi

By Ravi Jalhotra A Delhi-based criminal who thought wearing a T-shirt with '007' written on it would help him giving the cops a slip, ran out of his luck on Saturday after he was nabbed by police with his aide on Saturday.

The accused identified as Krishna alias 007 James Bond and his aide, Vinod alias Toni are accused in a series of murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes, said Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse. The police further revealed that Krishna was inspired by Hollywood movies and he wanted to be called 'James Bond'.

Also, the accused used to wear a T-shirt with 007 written on it thinking that it was lucky for him and he would never get caught by the police. The police swung to action after getting a tip-off that both the accused will be involved in a weapon deal in Dwarka and the police laid a trap in Kakrola region.

"The accused were spotted riding a scooty by the police. They were asked to slow down but instead they accelerated in a bid to flee. Soon after, the accused were nabbed by our team," Alphonse said. Two country made pistols, two live cartridges and one stolen scooty were recovered from the accused. (ANI)

