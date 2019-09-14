Cong expresses concern over 'deteriorating security situation' in Kishtwar

A day after suspected terrorists looted the service rifle of a policeman in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Saturday expressed concern over "deteriorating security situation" in the district and asked the government to take urgent steps to check the spread of militancy in the area. "It (weapon snatching) is a serious incident which is fourth terrorist act in the district in the recent past...It has further added dimensions to the volatile situation and belied the tall claims of the state administration regarding elimination and control of militancy," chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma said.

A group of gunmen decamped with the service rifle of the personal security officer (PSO) of PDP's district president in the town on Friday. Earlier, the terrorists had killed a senior BJP leader and his brother in November last year and RSS leader and his PSO in April this year. They had also snatched the service rifle of another PSO in March.

"It is unfortunate that the state administration has so far failed to identify the culprits behind the killings despite lapse of sufficient time to expose the real designs behind such targeted killings in this sensitive area," the Congress leader said. He said his party appealed to the people to remain vigilant and defeat nefarious designs of enemy and maintain communal harmony at all costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)