Maoist surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, who was active in Odisha for years, has surrendered here following stepped up operations by security forces and his disillusionment with Maoist ideology, police said. Mangal Singh Munda (20), who was active in Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh areas, surrendered here on Saturday with a desire to return to the mainstream, Rourkela Superintendent of Police, K Siva Subraymani, said.

Munda's decision to give up arms was primarily due to an intense combing operation by the security forces in the region, he said. An area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for Sundergarh, Sambalpur, and Deogarh, Munda had also worked as a bodyguard of central committee member Mihir Besra, the SP said.

Munda was abducted from his house in 2007 and inducted into the organization at the age of 8 years. He was sent to Kolhan for training in the Saranda area, considered to be a safe haven for Maoists for its thick forest cover, he said. He operated in Bundu, Chandil, Kolhan and nearby areas till 2012. In 2013, Munda entered Sundergarh where he was involved in many cases, the SP said.

Munda was involved in several gunbattles with the security forces in Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Angul areas, where his division was active, he said. "Mounting pressure on him due to movement of security forces and intensified combing, coupled with his disillusionment with the organization, made him give up arms and join the mainstream," the SP said.

Munda will get all benefits as per the government's rehabilitation scheme meant for surrendered Maoists, police said.

