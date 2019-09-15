Two arrested, 16 cases of snatching, theft solved: Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have solved over a dozen cases of theft and snatching in the city after arresting two men. Deepak Bisht and Ravi, both 25 years old and residents of Tughlakabad Extension, were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Bisht is named in 13 cases of theft and snatching, and Ravi in three cases, a senior police officer said, adding that they were nabbed in an area between Kalkaji and Tughlakabad. Five two-wheelers and 10 mobile phones were seized from them, police said.

Besides being accused in snatching and mobile phone theft cases, they were also involved in stealing motorcycles from Govindpuri, Kalkaji, C R Park and Ambedkar Nagar, the officer said. They used to sell the stolen mobile phones to people at low prices and were looking for customers for the motorcycles, but were arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)