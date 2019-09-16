International Development News
Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao allegedly commits suicide: BJP chief spokesperson

Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 13:37 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
