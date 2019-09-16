'EG HR-CYLINDER 12 injured as gas cylinder catches fire in aluminium factory in Haryana

A leaking gas cylinder caught fire at an aluminium factory in Haryana's Yamunanagar district Monday, injuring twelve people, police said. Police said some of the injured were in critical condition and admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames, they said. "There were other cylinders kept near by but luckily they did not catch fire," Yamunanagar Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh said.

The cylinder did not burst, but caught fire as there was gas leakage from it, he said. Singh said investigations into the incident were on.

