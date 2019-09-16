Municipality seeks owners applications on rehabilitation

A day after the expiry of deadline for vacating their flats here, built in violation of CRZ norms,the Maradu Municipality on Monday sought applications on rehabilitation from residents of 350 flats in view of the government's decision to implement the Supreme Court order, directing demolition of buildings. The protesting flat owners had defied the evacuation notice, saying they had nowhere to go.

They protested on Monday when the Municipal secretary arrived at the apartment complexes to collect information of those requiring rehabilitation, following which he pasted the notice on the walls of buildings The notice said those who wished to be rehabilitated should inform the authorities before 3 PM on Tuesday. The residents alleged that the notices were addressed to the builder and not to them.

Flaying the Municipality's move, they alleged that the attempt to seek the applications were made on the eve of the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister to discuss the issue. The owners said they purchased the flats with their lifetime savings and after completing necessary legal formalities.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy met the flat owners and expressed solidarity with them. He was accompanied by IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty. The government had last week initiated steps to implement the apex court order and directed the municipality to take immediate action to evacuate the residents and rehabilitate them in coordination with the Ernakulam District Collector.

The top court had on May 8 directed removal of the buildings within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of a water body known to be hit by tides..

