B'desh seeks naming of road after Mujibur Rehman

Bangladesh Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahamud met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday and requested the naming a road here after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman on his birth centenary next year, officials said. He also requested for constructing a martyrs coloumn here for the freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Deb later told reporters in the presence of the Bangladesh minister, He has made two requests one naming a road in the name of Bangabandhu Mujibar Rehaman and to build a shahid minar (martyrs column) here. I have told him that the matter would be communicated to the Government of India with due importance. Hasan said Tripura was closely involved with the Liberation Movement of Bangladesh. It had accommodated 15 lakh refugees, which was as much as its population at that time. So we requested for naming any road in Bangabandhu's name here to commemorate his birth centenary and to build a martyrs column.

Mujibur Rehman's name was also involved with the Agartala conspiracy case which was framed by Pakistan government in 1968 against him, in-service and ex-service army personnel and high government officials accusing them of being involved in a conspiracy to secede the eastern wing of Pakistan with the help of the government of India, he said. The Pakistan government was compelled to withdraw the case in the face of a mass movement in East Pakistan.

The Bangladesh minister said that Deb has specifically requested for better connectivity through his country, standard operating procedure for Mongla and Chittagong ports for the state, auction of tea from Tripura and setting up of more border haats. I have told Deb that the demands of Tripura government will be communicated to the ministry concerned in Bangladesh, Mahamud said.

He was here to inaugurate two-day film festival of Bangladesh..

