Maha: Civic engineer among 3 held for taking bribe

Three persons, including a civic engineer, were arrested for allegedly taking Rs 15,000 bribe from a man for not razing his house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday. Yogesh Sawant (49), a junior engineer in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's encroachment department, and contract labourer Gorakh Sadgir (29) initially demanded Rs 25,000 from the man when he approached them to save his house from demolition, an ACB release said.

Later, they struck the deal for Rs 15,000, it said. The man then approached the ACB which laid a trap on Monday and caught another contract labourer, Narayan Desai (28), red-handed while taking the amount on behalf of the other two accused from the complainant, the release said.

The three accused were subsequently arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

