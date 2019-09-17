International Development News
PLFI member arrested in Jharkhand

PTI Medininagar
Updated: 17-09-2019 14:19 IST
A member of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) has been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday. Mukesh Kumar Yadav alias Toofan, a self-styled commander of the PLFI, was apprehended on Monday during a raid at Karimandih village in Haidar Nagar police station area of the district, Palamu Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

A rifle and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the SP said. The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist).

Yadav, a resident of Lesli police station area of the district, is wanted in six naxalite-related cases, Linda said, adding that the police had been looking for him for the past four years..

COUNTRY : India
