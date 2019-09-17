TN Guv, CM, leaders greet Modi on birthday

Greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal and leaders from the state on Tuesday hailed his 'pragmatic' approach and 'devoted' service to the nation and wished him a long healthy life. Besides Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin were among those who extended their greetings to the PM.

Purohit, in his message, said: "Your leadership along with dedication and pragmatic approach in serving the nation and innovations in administration have laid a strong foundation for India to emerge as a global leader. "May God the Almighty bless you with happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation", he said.

Palaniswami said: "Please accept my heartiest greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of your birthday. May Almighty God bless you with good health and strength to serve our Nation and the people." A government release here said Palaniswami also sent a flower bouquet to the Prime Minister. "My heartiest birthday greetings to revered Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a dynamic and dedicated leader. The Youth in India feel proud and inspired by his devoted service to our nation. May God bless him with a long life filled with joy and good health," Panneerselvam said.

Stalin wished Modi on behalf of his party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. "I wish Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi a very happy birthday and many more years of public service #happybirthdaynarendramodi," he tweeted.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said "Warm and hearty birthday greetings to our PM Shri @narendiramodi ji. Wish him long life and success in all his endeavours and to champion the cause of Social Justice and water management. Let he and through him our nation, reach great heights! #HappyBDayPMModiJi." Tamil Nadu BJP held several welfare programmes, including medical camps, providing lunch to patients in government hospitals and distribution of welfare assistance marking the Prime Minister's birthday. Senior BJP leader and former Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in his twitter hand said he performed special pooja at the Nagaraja temple in Nagercoil.

"My prayers with the Almighty to give a long and healthy life (to PM Modi) to serve the Nation," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)