Those in saffron robes are committing rapes: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday told a gathering of ascetics here that rapes were taking place in temples, and were being committed by people donning "saffron robes", which is defaming the Sanatan Dharma (ancient religion). He said such acts are "unforgivable".

While Singh did not take names, his comments come close on the heels of a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape levelled against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand by a law student in Uttar Pradesh. "A person after parting ways with his family becomes a sadhu (monk)...and turns to spirituality. But today people wearing saffron robes are selling 'churan' (fake potions)," he said.

"In saffron robes, rapes were taking place. Rapes were taking place in temples," he told the gathering here. The Congress leader, who had kicked up controversies in the past as well, said the Sanatan dharma (ancient religion) is being defamed by such acts.

"Is this our religion? God will not forgive these people," he added..

