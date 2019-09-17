SC extends time for Amicus Curiae to file report on Jagannath temple eviction drive

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a plea of Amicus Curiae (court's friend) Ranjeet Kumar, seeking two weeks more to file a detailed report on his visit to Jagannath temple in Puri in connection with the eviction drive conducted by the temple administration. A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had in its order, asked Kumar and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to visit the temple and file a report on the eviction drive.

On August 27, the court had dismissed two petitions seeking a stay on the Odisha government's order of demolishing unauthorized constructions around Jagannath temple in Puri. While dismissing the pleas, the court had asked SG Mehta and the Amicus Curiae to visit Jagannath temple and inquire into the situation of the unauthorized eviction drive conducted jointly by the temple administration and the state government around the temple and apprise it by filing a detailed report.

The court will take up the matter for hearing in October first week. Kumar, a former Solicitor General and a senior Supreme Court advocate, earlier had submitted a comprehensive report suggesting various reforms in Srimandir based on district judge suggestion.

The Advocate General of the state government of Odisha, Ashok Parija, had submitted to the court that the decision to carry out a demolition drive in and near the temple was taken following the requisite law and procedure. "We are completely following the rule of law while carrying out the eviction drive," the AG, Parija had submitted to the apex court.

He also had said that we are complying with all the Das Committee recommendation which asked for making temple free of encroachment up to 75 meters of its surrounding. (ANI)

