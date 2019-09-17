Muslim man dressed up like Hindu saint detained for

A 27-year-old Muslim man from Maharashtra, allegedly dressed up as a Hindu saint with saffron robes and found loitering around a dargah near here, was detained on Tuesday for questioning, police said. The man, identified as Abdul Wahab of Sangli district of Maharashtra, raised the suspicions of the local people after he was found roaming around in saffron robes for about a week and slept at a famed dargah in Ervadi at nights.

The man also sported a moustache, beard and a talisman around his neck, police said. Ervadi village, about 25 km from here, is well known for its ancient dargah and is visited by devotees from across Tamil Nadu through the year.

It is believed that those with mental disorders are cured if they offered worship at the dargah..

