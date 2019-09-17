International Development News
Air India de-rosters its senior pilot for runway incursion at Mumbai airport

A senior Air India pilot has been put off-duty after he was involved in runway incursion at the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Updated: 17-09-2019 21:48 IST
The said pilot was operating the AI-669 Bhubaneshwar- Mumbai flight on September 16. Confirming the incident, an Air India official said, "The crew of the subject flight are not to be utilised for flying duties after operating BBI-BOM (Bhuvneshwar to Mumbai) of date, pending investigation. The above is strict compliance."

Earlier, an Air India pilot was suspended for three months after he failed a pre-flight breathalyser test. (ANI)

