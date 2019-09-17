Six killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Six persons were killed and four others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Tuesday, police said. Palamau Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said the district administration has received information about the deaths and compensation as per government rule would be given to the families of the deceased.

The police said that a 14-year-old girl died and three others were injured by lightning strike at Satbarwa village. Lightning killed a farmer at Chainpur village and 50- year-old man at Saraidih village, they said.

Three other persons were killed in lightning strikes at Jhargadha, Dumri and Sareiah Chetudhi village of the district, police added..

