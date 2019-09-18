International Development News
Goa to receive heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 18-09-2019 15:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days. Besides, the organisation has also issued a warning for strong winds over North Maharashtra coast.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 2 days (September 18 to September 19). It has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

According to the Skymet, Konkan and Goa will see the heavy rains, followed by Coastal Karnataka. "This Monsoon, so far, the West Coast has performed pretty well with Kerala until today, surplus by 7 per cent, Coastal Karnataka by 16 per cent and Konkan and Goa by a good 35 per cent," Skymet added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
