PTI Jaipur
Updated: 18-09-2019 17:49 IST
40 villages in Rajasthan suffer crop damage due to hailstorms: Report

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday said 40 villages in four districts of the state suffered crop damage in hailstorms. The assessment is based on a report on this year's Rabi crop from the district collectors, State Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Ashutosh AT Pednekar said in a statement.

Forty villages in Bundi, Churu, Nagaur and Sawai Madhopur districts were affected as per the report received from the district collectors, he said. Eighteen villages in Bundi, three in Churu, one in Nagaur and 18 villages in Sawai Madhopur district were affected, he added.

