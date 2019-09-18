International Development News
Development News Edition
Nine mortar shells found along LoC in JK, defused

PTI Jammu
Updated: 18-09-2019 18:50 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday defused nine mortar shells fired by the Pakistan army from across the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. Pakistani troops have been targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts with small arms and mortar shelling, they said.

Nine mortar shells of 120 mm and 81 mm have been safely defused in the Balakote, Sandote and Basoni forward areas in the Mendhar sector, the officials said. Some of these shells were found in village areas of the sector, they said.

COUNTRY : India
