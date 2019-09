At least three people including a woman and an auto driver were injured in a road accident on Wednesday here near Akshardham.

Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "A high-speed bus hit several vehicles which left 3 people including a woman and an auto driver injured."

The injured were admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

