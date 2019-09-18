Mobilise 10 families each to adopt population control measures: Jitin Prasada to Cong workers

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said the party workers should "mobilise" 10 families each to adopt population control measures, stressing on the need to maintain the two-child norm in the country. He also reminded the party of its Pachmarhi resolution of 1998, in which it had stressed on maintaining the norm in India.

"It's time to sensitise and make India aware of the need for Population control/stabilisation. It has been the part of @INCIndia Panchmarhi shivir sakalp to work towards the goal of the two child norm. "To start with Congress workers should mobilise 10 families to adopt population control measures based on the two child norm," Prasada tweet.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had batted for a law to check population growth and asked the government to bring one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech this year called for tackling the issue of population explosion in the country and cautioned that if not addressed, it could pose problems for future generations.

Voicing concern over "population explosion", the prime minister said it leads to many difficulties and there was need for the Centre as well as state governments to launch schemes to tackle it. "Population explosion has been occurring at an unrestrained pace. This population explosion is creating innumerable challenges for us and the coming generations," the prime minister had said.

