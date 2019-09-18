All obstacles in Ram temple construction can be removed by mid-Nov:VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday thanked the Supreme Court for setting a deadline for completion of all arguments in the Ayodhya land title dispute and said all obstacles in the construction of Ram temple can be removed by mid-November. The apex court on Wednesday set an October 18 deadline for completion of all arguments in the protracted Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute, a move that has raised the possibility of a verdict in the politically sensitive case in the middle of November.

The VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said the apex court order ensures an opportunity to all parties to present their arguments and "nobody can prolong the case". "VHP thanks the Supreme Court for the order and hopes that by mid-November all obstacles in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya can be removed," he said.

The apex court had offered to hear the case on Saturdays as well, and at the same time said the parties to the dispute are free to find an amicable solution through mediation, if they want, and place the settlement before it. The top court also told lawyers from both the Hindu and Muslim sides in the Ayodhya case that it wanted to conclude the day-to-day hearings by October 18 so that the judges get almost four weeks time to write the judgment.

