Sound system to supply vegetables to citizens needed: CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday favoured evolving a sound system to supply fresh vegetables and unadulterated food items to citizens by promoting food processing and other methods. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he claimed that agricultural crop output would increase in the wake of the government's success in the irrigation sector.

Agricultural productivity would also increase in view of government's efforts, he said. Rao said the'Rythu Samanvaya Samitis' (farmers coordination councils) set up by the government to work on ensuring fair price for produce and others would be activated.

A new president for the state-level council would soon be appointed, he said. The PDS dealers and women's Self Help Groups would also be involved in the government's endeavour, Rao said.

"Along with strengthening the system of (PDS) dealers, women (self help) groups should be activated and food processing units should be brought in, he said. If fresh vegetables are to be made available in Hyderabad, other urban areas and major villages, a new policy needs to be framed, he said.

A lot of effort should go into bringing together women self-help groups, their manufacturing and the PDS to supply unadulterated items to citizens, he said. The Chief Minister said the goverment was keen on addressing the loopholes in PDS, including increasing the commission given to PDS dealers, he added..

