Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday paid obeisance at Himalayan shrine Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Accompanied by his family, Gen Rawat landed at the helipad near the shrine in an army helicopter and offered prayers at the temple.

The Army Chief had also visited Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday and stayed at Joshimath in Chamoli at night.

