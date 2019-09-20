'Centrally sponsored schemes should be given full coverage in J-K to boost entrepreneurial culture'

Union Joint Secretary of Ministry of MSME, B Srinivas, on Thursday, said that full coverage of various centrally sponsored schemes should be given to Jammu and Kashmir to boost entrepreneurial culture in the region. "Individual beneficiary schemes of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) like Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Guarantee Fund Trust For Micro And Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and interest subvention scheme should be implemented completely and not a single eligible beneficiary should be left out," Srinivas said.

The Union Joint Secretary said that cases which are rejected due to some issues should be reviewed and handholding support to entrepreneurs should be ensured so that benefits from the schemes are availed by intended beneficiaries. Srinivas also said that entrepreneurs of Kashmir region should apply for the interest subvention of 2 per cent for MSMEs as for now no such claim has been forwarded. The entrepreneurs were informed to get in touch with officers of Director of Industries of respective states (DICs) for Udyog-Adhaar registration and handholding support.

Meanwhile, the representatives of J-K Bank were advised to go for awareness programmes on CGTMSE scheme. The central team later visited MSME DI Srinagar office to take stock of infrastructure upgradation there.

Later, the Srinivas along with his team called on Advisor to J-K Governor K Skandan, who emphasized upon the formulation of more project reports with reference to CFCs for Handicraft Industry and Hotel sector. (ANI)

