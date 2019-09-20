Amit Shah chairs 29th NZC at Chandigarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) here on Friday. The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also Vice-Chairman of the Council, hosted the meeting.

The Northern Zonal Council consists of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi. Chief Ministers from the member states in the zone along with two ministers each, administrators of Union Territories, Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the State Governments and the Central Government are members of NZC.

The Council takes up issues involving Centre and States and one/many States falling in the Zone. The Zonal Councils thus provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and States and among many States in the Zone. The Zonal Councils discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, power, matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism, transport, etc.

Five Zonal Councils were set up in the year 1957 under the States Reorganization Act, 1956. The Union Home Minister is the Chairman of each of these five Zonal Councils and Chief Ministers of the host State (to be chosen by routine every year) is the Vice-Chairman. Two more Ministers from each State are nominated as Members by the Governor. (ANI)

