Senior govt official held for taking bribe

A senior government official has been arrested from a guest house for allegedly taking bribe for clearing files, sources in the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said. SS Madhukeshwar, who was transferred from the post of Kundapur assistant commissioner on September 16, has not been given any new posting.

The sleuths of the ACB raided the sub-divisional government guest house in Kundapur in Udupi district on Thursday after getting complaints that he has been demanding a bribe for clearing files related to land disputes. Sources said he was supposed to vacate the official accommodation after his transfer, but was clearing files after taking bribe by pre-dating orders.

The new Kundapur assistant commissioner K Raju officially took charge on September 17. ACB personnel, led by Udupi Deputy superintendent Manjunath Kavari, conducted the raid.

They seized Rs 3.08 lakh in cash and 23 files which were being disposed of illegally. The people who paid bribes have been called to the ACB office for further probe, the sources said..

