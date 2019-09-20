AirAsia's Bhubaneswar-Bangkok service to be temporarily suspended from Sept 25

AirAsia has decided to temporarily suspend its flight between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok from September 25, Biju Patnaik International Airport Director SC Hota said on Friday. "AirAsia has communicated to us that they are going to suspend their direct flight between Bhubaneswar to Bangkok from September 25. This suspension is temporary. They did not mention the reason for their decision," he told ANI.

"As an airport operator, it's very disappointing for us. Our aim is to have more flights. Our city was directly connected with Bangkok but we will not have this facility from September 25. We hope that they will resume their service soon," Hota said. AirAsia was operating its Bhubaneswar-Bangkok flight service thrice a week. Prior to its decision, AirAsia was the only operator running a service on the route.

Earlier, Air India had operated a flight between the two cities, but the service was stopped in August last year. AirAsia had announced that it was suspending its flight between Visakhapatnam and Bangkok from September 25. The airlines had issued an advisory in this regard last month. (ANI)

