Rajpath development work to begin in Feb 2021

The historic Rajpath will go for redevelopment work soon after hosting the Republic Day parade in 2021 under the ambitious plan of the central government, sources said on Friday. The redevelopment work is likely to begin in February 2021 and will be completed by November, the sources said, adding that the Republic Day parade would take place at the "modernised" Rajpath in 2022.

According to sources, there may be vending zones and other facilities to cater to visitors at the newly-developed Rajpath under the redevelopment plan. The Modi government had unveiled its mega plan last week to redevelop the over 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate at Lutyens' Delhi.

The Centre had on September 2 floated a request for proposal for the "development or redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista." Source said an architectural firm would be finalised before Diwali to execute the ambitious project.

"The government will start redeveloping the Rajpath in February 2022 and the work will be completed in November 2021, they said. "The 2022 Republic Day parade will take place at modernised Rajpath." The sources said the North and South Block, which may be turned into a museum, would be made earthquake-resistant structure as per the plan.

Earlier this week, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said a new Parliament building, having offices of ministers and MPs and that may be constructed next to the over 90-year-old structure, is one of the options being considered by the government. The minister had said the final decision would be taken only after designs are submitted by architecture firms. PTI BUN

