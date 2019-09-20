Naidu calls for expanding ties with Mongolia

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for expanding bilateral ties between India and Mongolia in various sectors, including renewable energy and information technology. He also said Mongolia joining the International Solar Alliance is an important step in expanding the cooperation between the two nations in the field of renewable energy.

Interacting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga at the Hyderabad House here, Naidu expressed confidence that the visit would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and add new substance and dynamism in the relationship. Observing that Mongolia and India are not only strategic partners but also spiritual brothers, Naidu welcomed more students, scholars and monks from Mongolia to spend time in India and pursue Buddhist studies.

Noting that 2020 will mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia, Naidu lauded the upgradation of India-Mongolia relationship to the level of 'strategic partnership'. He said New Delhi is keen to partner with Mongolia in capacity building and offer support to develop infrastructure. The vice president said the A B Vajpayee Centre for Excellence in IT would provide IT education and employment to the Mongolian youth and called for its early completion, a statement issued by the vice president's secretariat said.

Naidu also held delegation-level talks with the president of Mongolia. Both the leaders condemned terrorism and agreed upon the need for united global response to tackle the menace. Discussions on infrastructure projects, including an oil refinery and railway line were also held, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)