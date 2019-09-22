Two lives snuffed out in road accident

Two youths were killed and three injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer near Rajli village, about 40 km from here, police said on Sunday. A group of youths was headed to Gurgaon and Palwal in the car to appear for an examination for the post of clerk when the accident took place on Saturday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Surender (23) and Kuldeep(24), both residents of Khairi village in Hisar district. The injured--Deepak of Khairi village, Sanjay of Rajli and Yogesh of Jalhera village---were admitted to Nagrik Hospital here.

The condition of Sanjay and Deepak was stated to be critical. A case under various sections of the IPC, including rash and negligent driving, has been registered the Barwala police station against the unknown driver of the tractor-trailer.

The driver had reportedly escaped after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)