Uttarakhand: 4 killed after car falls into river

At least four people died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a river in Chamoli district here. The group was on their way to Sanji village

The incident took place in Chamoli district at 8 pm on September 21. On Sunday morning, three bodies were recovered and later rescue teams found one more body. Those killed include a family of three and a driver.

The area Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Lakheda on Sunday said that a team of police was immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information of the incident. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation. (ANI)

