450 cartons of liquor seized in Bihar

Police on Sunday seized 450 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth in Bihar's Bhojpur district, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police stopped a truck near Ramdihra pul in Barja village under Bihiyan police station and recovered 450 cartons of liquor during the search of the truck, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Nitin Kumar said adding that smugglers fled from the spot.

The liquor consignment was brought to Bihiyan from Arunachal Pradesh, the ASP said. Sale, consumption, manufacturing, transportation, storage of liquor had been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

