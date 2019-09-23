Three terrorists including those involved in BJP, RSS leaders' killings held in J-K's Kishtwar

Four terrorist acts including the killings of two leaders of the BJP and the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district were solved with the arrest of three terrorists affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, police said on Monday.

Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, one of the conspirators, along with Nishad Ahmad and Azad Hussain, all residents of Kishtwar, were arrested for their involvement in the four cases which took place between November last year and September this year, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Efforts are on to arrest other active militants of the outfit, who hatched the conspiracy in 2017-18 to revive militancy in the Chenab valley, the IGP, who was flanked by Commander Nine Sector Army Brigadier Vikram Bhan and other senior officers, told reporters here.

