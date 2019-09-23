MP honey-trap case: Police form SIT under IG-CID

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team to probe a honey- trapping and blackmailing racket busted in the state last week. Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket, and police had seized electronic gadgets, including spy cameras, as well as mobile phones and cash.

State Director-General of Police Vijay Kumar Singh has constituted an SIT headed by Inspector-General (CID) D Sriniwas Verma to probe the case registered at Palasia police station in Indore on September 17, a police headquarters official said. Police had identified the accused as Aarti Dayal (29), Monica Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45), all of whom are in jail now.

The honey-trapping racket was busted after Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh approached police last week claiming the accused were blackmailing him to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips..

