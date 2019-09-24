DCW to send notice to Delhi Police over woman journalist phone snatching case

A day after no arrests were made in a phone-snatching incident involving a woman journalist, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) will send a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident. The DCW will send a notice seeking the police's response as to why no arrests were made in the case so far, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Tuesday. Expressing unhappiness over the rising cases of snatching in the city, she also demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

"Delhi Police have not arrested anyone in the case so far. DCW is going to issue a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident. Perpetrators should be arrested and a strict against should be taken against them," Maliwal said. Maliwal also said that Delhi is turning into the capital of "snatching incidents".

Demanding a strict law against snatching events, she said, "We had handed over a report to Home Ministry stating that 70-80 cases are being reported every day in the national capital. People fear walking on the roads of Delhi. We had demanded a law to be framed which is non-bailable but no action has been taken so far." Delhi Police on Monday formed a special team to nab two bike-borne snatchers who attacked the woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, in Chittaranjan Park area on Sunday evening. An additional DCP rank officer has been deputed to probe the case.

Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked around 6 pm in the evening. The attackers dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot. Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. "I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic was moving slowly. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi had said.

She was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS where she is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

