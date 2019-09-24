Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

TOP STORIES

DEL26 LD QUAKE 6.3 magnitude quake shakes north India, epicentre in Pakistan

New Delhi: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Pakistan shook several parts of north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

FGN23 PM-4THLD BILATERALS PM Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA in NY

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. By Yoshita Singh

FGN22 PAK-INDIA-BALAKOT-LD REAX Indian Army's statement on reactivation of JeM terror camp in Balakot 'completely baseless': Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "completely baseless" the Indian Army chief's statement on the reactivation of a Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot that was destroyed by the IAF in February. By Sajjad Hussain

DEL19 BIZ-LD-ONION Onion price hike: Govt to consider stock limit on traders

New Delhi: The Centre will consider imposing the stock limit on onion traders if retail prices continue to remain high even after exhausting the buffer stock, Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

NATION

DEL14 ENV-CLIMATE-GROUP UN Climate Summit: New leadership group led by India, Sweden to transit into low-carbon economy

New Delhi: A new leadership group, to be led by India and Sweden, was announced at the United Nations Climate Action Summit to help guide the world's heaviest greenhouse gas emitting industries towards low-carbon economy, an official of the Union Ministry of Environment said on Tuesday.

DEL15 RSS-LD BHAGWAT Kashmiris' fear about losing land, jobs after special status abrogation should be allayed: Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the fear of losing land and jobs among people of Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 provisions should be allayed and asserted that putting an end to the region's special status will help integrate Kashmiris with rest of the country.

DEL11 MHA-SHAH-PRIVATE-LD GUARDS Shah pitches for welfare schemes for private security guards

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked operators of private security agencies to undertake welfare initiatives like health insurance, health check up and pension for private guards by taking advantage of government-sponsored schemes.

BOM13 CG-NAXAL-LD BLAST Naxals blow up oil tanker in Chhattisgarh; three killed

Raipur: Three people were killed when Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

CAL4 BH-LD GIRIRAJ Giriraj says political career may end with Modi govt 2.0

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): BJP's rabble-rouser Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hinted he may hang up his boots at the end of the current Modi government's tenure, and virtually ruled himself out of contention for chief ministership after the assembly polls next year.

CAL5 TR-CONG-LD RESIGN Pradyot Debbarman quits as Tripura Cong chief over NRC, 'compromises'

Agartala: President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, has resigned from all party posts over his plea for implementation of NRC in the state and refusing to "compromise" with other Congress leaders.

LEGAL

LGD10 SC-LD FACEBOOK SC asks Centre to apprise it of time-frame for making guidelines to curb social media misuse

New Delhi: Technology has taken a "dangerous turn", the Supreme Court observed Tuesday and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

LGC2 WB-HC-LD RAJEEV KUMAR Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar claims CBI 'hounding' him, seeks pre-arrest bail

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the multi-crore Saradha chitfund case and claimed that the CBI was "hounding" him.

FOREIGN FGN14 TRUMP-INDOPAK-DIPLOMAT

Indian diplomat refuses to comment on Trump's mediation offer on JK, says 'wait' for bilateral meet New York: Asking journalists to "wait" for the meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, a senior Indian diplomat refused to comment on the US president renewing his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and his description of the prime minister's statement in Houston as "very aggressive". By Yoshita Singh

FGN39 UK-PARLIAMENT-2NDLD COURT

Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament 'unlawful': UK Supreme Court London: In a major setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in a historic verdict that his decision to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit was "unlawful". By Aditi Khanna

FGN38 UN-IPCC-LD SARABIA

Oceans, climate report approved after all-night standoff: delegates Monaco: A major report detailing the dire impact of global warming on oceans and Earth's frozen zones was approved by the UN's 195-nation climate science body Tuesday after an all-night standoff with Saudi Arabia over wording. (AFP)

