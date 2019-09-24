Three minors critical as two-wheeler collides with towing van

Three teenage students are in a critical condition after their two-wheeler collided with a towing vehicle in suburban Mahim, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on late Monday night after the two-wheeler, being driven recklessly, entered a wrong lane at Shitla Road, an official said, adding that they are currently battling for life at a hospital.

Meanwhile, a family member of one of the victims told PTI that he had taken out the two-wheeler for a joy ride. "The two-wheeler rider was chasing a car and could not spot the towing vehicle coming from opposite direction," he said.

Police suspect none of the trio possessed a valid driving license or wore a helmet at the time of the accident. PTI ZA NSK NSK.

