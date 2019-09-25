Fire in footwear factory

A fire broke out in a footwear factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area of Narela here, the Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident that took place on Tuesday night, they said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at around 10.15 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 11.36 pm, the fire official said, adding a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

