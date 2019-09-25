Ban on single-use plastic on Cal HC premises

The Calcutta High Court chiefjustice has ordered a ban on single-use plastic on itspremises here as well as that of the circuit benches atJalpaiguri and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the registrargeneral said on Wednesday

The decision was approved by a 'Full Court', a meetingof all judges of the high court, following which Chief JusticeTBN Radhakrishnan ordered the ban on single-use plastic fromOctober 1

"An awareness programme will be held on September 30at the sesquicentenary building here of the high court, whichwill be attended by the judges, lawyers, officers, staff andlaw clerks," registrar general Rabindranath Samanta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)