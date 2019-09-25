Government initiates process to appoint next Army Chief

The Centre has initiated the process to appoint the next Army Chief who will succeed incumbent General Bipin Rawat. General Rawat's three-year tenure will culminate on December 31 this year.

"The process to appoint the next Chief has been initiated and the names of senior-most Lieutenant Generals would be considered for the top post in the 1.2 million-strong force," government sources said. Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen MM Narwane, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini are among the likely contenders for the top post, sources said.

Although the file for appointment to the top posts in the government is initiated by the Defence Ministry's Joint Secretary concerned, the final decision is however taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah is the only Minister in the Committee. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also plays a key role in the appointment of the members of his security team as they work together in implementing the security policy of the country. (ANI)

