Light rains in Chandigarh bring down temperature

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 26-09-2019 11:11 IST
Light rains in Chandigarh and surrounding areas on Thursday brought down the mercury by a few notches, officials said. Nearby Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received light rainfall.

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana has been hovering in the range of 32-35 degrees Celsius over the past couple of weeks. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at a few places in the two states over the next two days.

COUNTRY : India
