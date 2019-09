Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue line was disrupted briefly on Thursday after a man was found on the tracks at the Uttam Nagar West station, officials said. The services were affected by the Dwarka and Kirti Nagar stations.

The blue line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic city in Noida. However, metro services on other lines remained normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)