Bangladesh Minister meets Kerala CM; briefed on education Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 26 (PTI): A Bangladesh Minister on Thursday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here to get to know how the South Indian state has made strides in the field of school education. The Primary Education Minister from the foreign nation Mohammed Zakir Hossain was keen to know about the achievements of Kerala in school education, the free food scheme for students and also the steps being taken to upgrade the standard of education, an official press release said.

Bangladesh education department's additional secretary M Shahibul Ameen and Kerala Chief Minister's principal secretary V S Senthil were among those who attended the discussion on the education front, the release said. PTI UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)