Patnaik asks RTOs to open more counters for issuing documents

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked Regional Transport Officers to open more counters to issue documents required under the new Motor Vehicle Act and keep off brokers from the offices. Patnaik said this while addressing district collectors, SPs and RTOs through video conferencing.

"Make RTO offices brokers free within 15 days," the chief minister directed the authorities. He asked officials to set up special counters in rural areas and requested them to ensure that the common man is not harassed.

Expressing concern over death of about 5,000 people, mostly youths every year in road mishaps, Patnaik said awareness is very crucial to avoid such incidents. Involve school and college students in awareness drive, he said.

The CM also asked the officials to take stringent actions against drunk and rash driving. The officials must come forward to provide immediate medical facility to the victims of road accidents, Patnaik said..

