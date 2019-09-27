Govt plans cruise terminal at Goa's Mormugao Port Trust: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of State Shipping (Independent charge) Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that government is planning to have an international standard cruise terminal in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, "We have a plan to have a state of the art cruise terminal at Mormugao Port Trust (MPT)."

"From MPT, we will start a ferry service and roll on-roll off ferry service," he said. (ANI)

